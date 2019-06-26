Advertisement

Chick-Fil-A stays on top as America’s favorite restaurant chain

By Kelvin Whitehurst
Published: Jun. 26, 2019 at 10:43 AM EDT
For the fourth year in a row, Chick-Fil-A has topped the charts as America’s Favorite Restaurant chain on the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

, it measured the feedback of nearly 23,000 customers satisfaction on a scale of 100 points. In the report, they found the fast food chain earned 87 points in 2018, then 86 in 2019. Chick Fil-A was then followed by both Panera, Arby's and Chipotle.

"With its strong satisfaction edge and plans to continue expanding," the ACSI wrote in the report. "The chicken specialist could pose a threat to even the largest players in the industry."

