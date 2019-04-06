Chick-Fil-A wagon is a sensation outside Lexington

There’s a wagon out in the parking lot next to Tractor Supply near Lexington. It’s a test, a test to see if there’s enough business in Lexington for a Chick-Fil-A.

“Well, it’s a possibility," said Chad Martin. He's the Operating Partner for the Chick-Fil-As in Staunton and Waynesboro, who own the trailer. "Although, right now, there’s nothing officially scheduled to come to Lexington in the form of an actual store here, we are trying to lay the groundwork to see what might be possible in the future.”

The wagon only serves a limited menu four days a week, but it's a menu so popular that even a driving rain on Friday didn’t keep away business.

“I think we’ve got a good idea of our volume that we can push through the trailer here, but we do have to restock occasionally as business demands,” Martin explained after dropping off a fresh load of chicken sandwiches.

The trailer will stay through the summer to see how things go once the initial excitement fades.

“And then if business warrants it, we’d love to stay longer,” Martin said.

Which really doesn’t appear to be a problem, especially as Wednesday’s opening day saw cars lined up through the parking lot.

“Everyone who has come through has been so gracious and so great working with us while we’re working through the beginning of this,” said Martin.

A test with simple results.

“As long as we can stay busy,” Martin said, “we’re going to stay here.”