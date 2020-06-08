Chick-fil-A Valley View Blvd. temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Chick-fil-A Team Member at the company's Valley View Blvd. location has tested positive for COVID-19, causing the restaurant to temporarily close to disinfect and deep clean, according to company PR.

A representative says the restaurant made the choice to close immediately after being made aware of the positive test. This is the standalone site, and not the restaurant in Valley View Mall.

In a statement, Chick-fil-A, Inc. says, “Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our Team Members and Guests. After learning that a Team Member at Chick-fil-A Valley View Boulevard was diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant temporarily closed and took precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant. The restaurant is working with the Virginia Department of Health to determine when it is safe to reopen. Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines.”

Chick-fil-A Valley View Boulevard is located at 4805 Valley View Blvd. NW.

