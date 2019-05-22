Chick-fil-A looks to expand menu by testing Spicy Chick-n-Strips

Chick-fil-A is spicing up their menu in select locations by giving trial runs of their spicy chicken strips, according to company officials.

reported that Chick-fil-A is testing their Spicy Chick-n-Strips in Texas, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

"Spicy is certainly a trend, but we don't think it's going anywhere," Amanda Norris, the executive director of Chick-fil-A's menu, told the Business Insider.

"We only see it growing — just looking at just what we sell in our spicy sandwich. So, I think you're going to see Chick-fil-A do more with spicy."

According to Norris, the new menu items will not roll out until another 18 to 24 months (2021).