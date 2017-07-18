Chick-fil-A testing “Family Style Meals”

The fast-food chain that encourages people to “Eat More Chicken” is now letting customers bring it home for the whole family.

Chick-fil-A is testing out family-style meals.

They will start at $29 and come with one entrée, two sides and eight mini rolls.

The family meals are being tested in Greensboro, North Carolina, Phoenix and San Antonio.

They could be rolled out nationwide.

A spokesperson for the popular fast food chain says they hope the meals draw more customers to their dinner hours, noting their most popular meal times are breakfast and lunch.

Chick-fil-A says there should not be longer wait times for the meals, and they can be ordered both inside the restaurant and in the drive-thru.