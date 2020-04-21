Chick-fil-A to distribute nearly $11M relief fund to local communities

Chick-fil-A, Inc. has announced it will put forth more than $10 million to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 relief fund consists of $10.8 million that will be distributed to local communities through the company’s network of more than 1,800 independent owner-operators.

Funds will be available to operators through June, with the purpose of having an immediate impact on the needs of local communities. This includes making food donations or providing items for first responders, health care workers, Chick-fil-A employees and their families.

Chick-fil-A Operators serve their communities every day, in ways big and small, seen and unseen. We’re proud to support their efforts with a $10.8M community relief fund. https://t.co/ObadKX5Zw8 pic.twitter.com/kzzSTAyXVt — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) April 20, 2020

“Striving to be a supportive, caring and generous neighbor is in our DNA. Our restaurant operators give back locally in so many ways, and this time is no exception,” said Chick-fil-A Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Cathy. “I’m humbled by the incredible care our restaurant teams have shown – from offering free meals to health care workers to feeding school children in need to writing notes of encouragement for guests. They know where the need is in their local community, and our goal for this fund is to support their efforts.”

Chick-fil-A also has a food donation program called Chick-fil-A Shared Table. Restaurants participating in the program donate their extra food to local shelters, soup kitchens and charities. Chick-fil-A says more than 320,000 meals have been served since the beginning of March.

The company, along with individual restaurants, has worked to donate food to first responders, schools, health care workers and others on the front line, specifically in its hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. According to the company, their supply chain has donated 7, 715 cases of fresh produce to Feeding America, as well.

