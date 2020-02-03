Chiefs defensive tackle from Virginia Beach will pay for dog adoptions

The KC Pet Project in Kansas City has announced Derrick Nnadi, the Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle who is from Virginia Beach, is celebrating the Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers by paying for the adoptions of all adoptable dogs currently at KC Pet Project.

The organization says, "We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick and he couldn't have thought of a better ending."

This partnership has been sponsored by the Derrick Nnadi Foundation. To learn more and to donate, click here..

