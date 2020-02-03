Chiefs defensive tackle from Virginia Beach will pay for dog adoptions

Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Updated: Mon 2:22 PM, Feb 03, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDBJ7) - The KC Pet Project in Kansas City has announced Derrick Nnadi, the Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle who is from Virginia Beach, is celebrating the Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers by paying for the adoptions of all adoptable dogs currently at KC Pet Project.

The organization says, "We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick and he couldn't have thought of a better ending."

This partnership has been sponsored by the Derrick Nnadi Foundation. To learn more and to donate, click here..

