A child was hit by a car Monday in the 1000 block of Dale Ave.

He was in the roadway at the time.

According to Roanoke PD, the vehicle did not stop and the injuries sustained by the young boy appear to be non-life threatening.

The child was taken to the hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No further details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.