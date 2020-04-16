Childcare concerns remain in NRV during pandemic

State leaders are putting more money into childcare centers that are staying open during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that $70 million from the CARES Act will go to support essential workers with children under the age of 12.

Northam said that move will help to eliminate co-pays until June for families receiving assistance. It will also make funding available to centers that accept federal subsidies, and had to close.

This is money that childcare centers in our hometowns desperately need as families continue to pull their kids out of programs and many have shut their doors.

It’s a smaller group of kids now that plays at the Virginia Tech Childhood Development Center. What used to be 48 now looks more like 11 to 15 students attending daily.

“The unknown is what makes this so challenging,” said director Karen Gallagher. “We have to find a way that we can sustain these programs as well so that when we’re all out of the tele-working world, the childcare centers are there.”

For staff and kids at the center, they are a bit luckier because the school helps to fund them. That’s not the same for other community childhood centers, like Milestones Childcare in Floyd.

“It’s just been a really hard decision for us to make because these guys are family, they’re a part of our extended family,” said owner Angie Muncy.

Muncy said it was a tough decision to close nearly a month ago. The longer their doors stay shut, the more uncertain their future remains.

“I really am trying to not go further in debt than I already am to keep us a float,” Muncy said. “We may have to do that. Right now I’m trying to not have to do that, not to have to take out another loan to pay the loans that I currently have.”

Regularly they have room for 58 kids in the program, but with only seven or eight families needing to keep their kids in the facility, it wasn’t enough to pay or have enough staff to do so.

“We want to be sure that centers that serve our most vulnerable Virginians are ready to welcome children back when it is possible to do so,” Northam said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Based on his announcement, both facilities should be able to have access to a portion of that $70 million dedicated specifically to childcare.

“They’re certainly invested in us and our program and we’re thankful for that,” Gallagher said.

Both agree it’s all about keeping a positive mindset that everything will go back to normal as soon as possible.

“This will eventually end and we will work hard at getting back to doing what we love and seeing the kiddos that we miss and love so much,” Muncy said.

