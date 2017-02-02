Advertisement

Roanoke nonprofit trying to help children in need of a home

(WHSV)
By Bianca Holman
Published: Feb. 2, 2017 at 5:53 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There over more than 1,100 children in Virginia in need of a foster home. DePaul Community Resources is trying ensure each child has a home.

In order to do that, they need families to sign on as foster and adoptive parents. DePaul just launched a monthly orientation class to give interested families more information.

"All the families that we have that go through our program who have our children come live with them in their home make a big difference in children's life. That's what is really important and makes a huge impact for these kids," Lise Martin of DePaul Community Resources said.

Martin says they service children of all ages, but teenager placements are the most-needed.

If you are interested in learning more about the foster and adoptive family process, orientations are held every first Thursday at 6 p.m. You can call the DePaul Community Resources Roanoke Office at 540-265-8923.

Latest News

Crime

Roanoke Police investigating early Sunday shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Police say injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Education

School districts announce dates for students to start fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
See the list of dates announced so far.

State

Coast Guard rescues 6 after boat overturns in Atlantic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The US. Coast Guard has rescued six people after a boat overturned off the coast of Virginia.

Local

Lynchburg Police investigating crash involving department vehicles

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Two LPD vehicles crashed on Lakeside Drive just before 3 Monday morning.

News

Grown Here at Home: Want Free Produce? The Giving Garden in Salem Will Help You Out

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-related hospitalizations drop in Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,369,037 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 7.0 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.2 percent reported Sunday.

Birthdays

Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 17, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Teacher Goes Above and Beyond For Students of All Ages

Updated: 6 hours ago

Hometown Mentor

August Hometown Mentor: Botetourt Co. teacher goes above and beyond

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
Coronavirus has thrown a curve ball at school districts in all of our hometowns. But lucky for us, southwest Virginia is home to some of the best teachers around, including August’s Hometown Mentor.

Forecast

Monday, August 17, Morning FastCast

Updated: 9 hours ago
We'll see more sunshine today with lowering humidity levels.

News

UVA Law School reports positive COVID-19 test in student body

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By CJ Paschall
The school sent an email to the law school community on Sunday informing them of the confirmed positive test.