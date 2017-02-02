Roanoke nonprofit trying to help children in need of a home

There over more than 1,100 children in Virginia in need of a foster home. DePaul Community Resources is trying ensure each child has a home.

In order to do that, they need families to sign on as foster and adoptive parents. DePaul just launched a monthly orientation class to give interested families more information.

"All the families that we have that go through our program who have our children come live with them in their home make a big difference in children's life. That's what is really important and makes a huge impact for these kids," Lise Martin of DePaul Community Resources said.

Martin says they service children of all ages, but teenager placements are the most-needed.

If you are interested in learning more about the foster and adoptive family process, orientations are held every first Thursday at 6 p.m. You can call the DePaul Community Resources Roanoke Office at 540-265-8923.