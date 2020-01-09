Chilhowie Police station closed after officer exposed to substance

A police station in southwest Virginia is temporarily closed as a precaution after a police officer was exposed to an unidentified substance.

About noon Thursday, a Chilhowie Police officer processing evidence collected from an incident Wednesday was explosed to the substance. The officer was taken to a hospital per protocol.

During the investigation, the Chilhowie Town Hall, including the Chilhowie Police Department, has been closed until further notice.

Chilhowie is in Smyth County along I-81, between Wytheville and Abingdon.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.