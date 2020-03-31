Chilly weather returns with rain showers developing

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

Our next system moves in today with more clouds and chilly temperatures. Showers develop this afternoon across the area as a low pressure system moves out of the Gulf and into the Mid-Atlantic. Rain chances linger through Wednesday morning. Clouds will hang tough through most of Wednesday. We could even see a period of snow in the mountains of West Virginia.

Temperatures will be cooler both days thanks to northerly winds and plenty of clouds. Expect highs only in the 50s both days.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Drier weather returns the rest of the week along with warmer temperatures. Highs are back in the 60s Thursday and Friday. We'll also see a lot of sunshine.

WEEKEND

We'll end up with a mix of sun and clouds both days with an isolated chance for a shower later Sunday. Highs this weekend will climb into the upper 60s.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.