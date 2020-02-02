China's Israel envoy compares virus travel bans to Holocaust

China's acting ambassador to Israel has apologized after likening some countries' entry bans on Chinese citizens to the turning away of Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

The border closures come amid fears of a new virus from China. The ambassador spoke Sunday at a English-language press conference in Tel Aviv. He said the entry bans remind him of when “many, many Jewish were refused, many tried to seek assistance” during the Holocaust.

He said “only very few countries opened their door," noting that China was among them.

The embassy later apologized, and said “there was no intention whatsoever to compare the dark days of the Holocaust with the current situation.”