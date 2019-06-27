Chipotle to open second location by mid-July

It feels like it has been forever since

on Valley View.

Finally, the confirmation is here, a company representative told WDBJ7, the company the Chipotle on 4753 Valley View Blvd will open on Tuesday, July 16.

The first 50 customers to enter the store on will receive "Chipotle swag!"

This would be Roanoke's second Chipotle location, with the first located on Colonial Ave.

Hours of operation will be from 10:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., seven days per week.

Interested in working with Chipotle?