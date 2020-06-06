Christiansburg Aquatic Center rolls out re-opening plan

As part of the governor’s phase two of reopening, one popular hometown pool is just about ready to open its doors. On Friday, the Christiansburg Aquatic Center announced its plans for operations at the facility.

Gone are the days of walking up to the door at your leisure to go and swim, but starting next Friday June 12, you can reserve a 45 minute time slot to swim laps for the following week.

“It is definitely going to be a lot different than what we’ve had in the past,” said Operations Supervisor Chrystal Jones.

Jones said strict cleaning will be underway the moment the doors open back up. You can expect to see the lobby and pool surfaces disinfected during that 15 minute window between appointments to follow CDC and VDH guidelines, keeping everyone safe.

“It is going to be somewhat challenging at first because of the limitations that we do have, but we miss everybody so much,” Jones said. “We can’t wait to have everybody back in the pool. It’s been way too quiet here.”

You’ll be allowed in the building five minutes before your scheduled swim time. You are encouraged to wear a face covering when you walk through the building, but not during exercise. Locker rooms and water fountains are closed during this phase of the opening so be sure to arrive in your appropriate attire.

“Rest assured that we’re going to do everything we can to keep it that way,” said Director of Aquatics Terry Caldwell.

Caldwell asks for your patience as there are only 24 lanes to work with per time slot.

“It may not be the day that you’re hoping for, but stay with us. You’ll be able to get in and get your exercise,” Caldwell said.

The center opens back up officially on June 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays only. Accommodations are being put in place for senior citizens and at risk populations to help them get back in the water.

The cardio room will be open to three occupants during this phase. You must wipe down equipment after use.

Make your reservation here: http://www.cacpool.com/

Read more about the aquatic center’s opening here: https://www.christiansburg.org/1284/Town-Hall-Other-Facility-Operations

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.