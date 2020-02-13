Christiansburg Burning Law to take effect February 15

A Burning Law is going into affect on February 15 for Christiansburg.

The Burning law, which lasts through April 30, states that there should be no burning before 4:00 p.m. if within 300 feet of woodland or grass brushland leading into woodlands.

According to a release from the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, any fires must be attended at all times if within 150 feet of woodland or grass or brushland leading into woodland.

The law also prohibits fuel being added or fire rekindled after midnight.

This law applies to camp fires, warming fires, brush piles, household trash, or anything capable of spreading fire.

For more information, you can contact the Virginia Department of Forestry.

