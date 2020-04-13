Christiansburg Marketplace announces new tenants

In Christiansburg, a much-anticipated list of new tenants for the Marketplace shopping plaza was announced Friday.

On a sign unveiled in the parking lot, we learned those businesses include: Mission BBQ, Chipotle, Starbucks, Orange Theory Fitness gym, Harbor Freight Tools, Verizon, Elegant Nails, Aspen Dental and Sandro’s, an Italian restaurant.

The tenants are expected to start opening this fall, but the area will remain under construction for at least another two years.

