The Christiansburg Police Department is looking for Nathan W. Caldwell, 55, who was last seen around 8:30 Monday morning.

Caldwell stands at 5'11" and weighs around 150 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket with blue stripes on the sleeves, gold-colored Carhartt pants, and brown boots by a family member near the Taco Bell off North Franklin Street.

Christiansburg Police ask anyone with information to call 540-382-4343.

