Advertisement

Man arrested for murder of wife in Christiansburg

(WDBJ)
By Staff
Published: May. 20, 2020 at 3:08 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man is in custody after his wife was found shot to death Tuesday night.

Christiansburg authorities responded to a 911 call on the 1400 block of Red Hawk Run at 8:47 p.m.

That's where they found Michelle L. Tompkins, 51, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Tompkins was taken to the New River Valley Medical Center, where she died shortly after arriving.

The victim’s husband, Gerard P. Tompkins, was arrested at the scene and is being charged with second degree murder. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
Photo of Sarah Jamison, killed in Lynchburg in 1988
Victim’s family unhappy about parole approval for 1988 killer of Lynchburg girl
COVID-19
COVID in Virginia: Percentage of positive new-case tests still rising
Antibody testing graphic.
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger pharmacies
Roy Cooper (Source: Roy Cooper)
N.C. Gov. Cooper issues modified ‘State at Home’ as COVID-19 trends get worse

Latest News

Gerard Tompkins mugshot
Man sentenced to prison for killing wife in Christiansburg
Roanoke and Virginia crews continue the search for a man swept away
Search back underway for man swept away in Roanoke River
FILE - This July 15, 2020 file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in...
National law firm chosen for civil rights probe at VMI
Charlene Goad won the top prize in the Jewel 7s game.
Henry County woman wins top lottery prize while looking for pet lizard a snack
Human remains found off Highway 29 in Danville
Human remains found off Highway 29 in Danville