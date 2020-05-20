Christiansburg authorities investigate homicide on Red Hawk Run

A man is in custody after his wife was found with fatal gunshot wounds Tuesday night.

Christiansburg authorities responded to a 911 call on the 1400 block of Red Hawk Run at 8:47 p.m.

That's where they found Michelle L. Thompkins, 51, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Thompkins was taken to the New River Valley Medical Center, where she died shortly after arriving.

The victim's husband, Gerard P. Thompkins was arrested at the scene and is being charged with second degree murder. He is being held without bond.

This is an on-going investigation. WDBJ7 will provide updates as details are released.

