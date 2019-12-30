Christiansburg families ‘splash’ into 2020

In Christiansburg, families made a splash into 2020 at the town’s Aquatic Center.

At Monday’s New Year’s Splash, everyone rang in the New Year a night early with everything from dancing to noisemakers to sparkling grape juice.

The kids watched eagerly as the countdown to 2020 neared closer and the ball dropped into the pool.

The center has been hosting this event for four years now as a way to allow kids to celebrate the New Year with their parents.

“Typically kids stay home with a babysitter, we want to change that here in the Town of Christiansburg and make it a family-fun event,” said director of aquatics Terry Caldwell.

Now that the kiddos got their chance to celebrate, mom and dad can go out tomorrow and have a good time at their parties, too.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.