Christiansburg family spreads smiles through rock art during coronavirus outbreak

A Christiansburg mom and her daughter are trying to spread art and smiles across the New River Valley.

Katie Mallory and her daughter Abby have been hiding hand-painted rocks all around the NRV for kids and their families to find.

Since it’s still doctor recommended to try and get some exercise outside, they hope this entices people to come out and pick up a piece of art to keep.

“You don’t have to go to an art gallery to find a way to express yourself. None of these are what I would call gallery-worthy, but it’s just my little dent to do what I can to help the community,” Mallory said.

They’ve made about 40 this batch and have been sterilizing all of them before setting them in place.

You can find hints for where some of the rocks are hidden on the Positively Christiansburg and #BlacksburgRocks Facebook pages.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.