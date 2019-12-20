Christiansburg man charged with toddler's murder faces pre-trial hearing

The pretrial hearing for McKenzie Hellman began just before 1:30 p.m. Friday in Juvenile and Domestic Relations court in the Montgomery County Court House.

Hellman is accused of killing his girlfriend's son.

The commonwealth filed two motions. The first was to extend the range of dates to which evidence would be presented from just Jan. 13 to Jan. 11 through Jan. 13, 2019.

The second motion was to nolle prosequi, or drop, several charges including forcible sodomy, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of a minor.

That still left Hellman, 26, with six felony charges: abuse and neglect, two pornography charges, object sexual penetration, child pornography, and murder.

The first piece of evidence prosecutors presented was a seven-minute 911 call made by McKenzie Hellman.

Dispatchers received the call at 9:13 p.m. Jan. 11, 2019. Hellman frantically tells the dispatcher in the call that his girlfriend's son was jumping on his bed, fell, and isn't responding, but still breathing.

Hellman also tells the dispatcher there is a mark on the boy's forehead. The boy was later identified as 2-year-old Steven Meek II.

First responders arrive to the Christiansburg address seven minutes after the call is made, and immediately begin CPR on Meek. Before Hellman hangs up with the dispatcher, he can be heard saying both, "I'm so scared, his mom is at work," and "I'm going to be sick."

The first witness prosecutors called to the stand was Officer Timothy Lusk with the Christiansburg Police Department. Lusk was the first officer to arrive to 430 Zinc Lane.

In Lusk's pre-testimony, he told the court the defendant said there were two children playing in a bedroom. The other child was Hellman’s biological son, 2-year-old Easton Hellman. Hellman than heard a loud thump, and found Meek on the ground, unresponsive.

Lusk also noted Meek was partially dressed, had bruising on both eyes, and had no heart rate when he first started CPR before EMT’s took over.

The second witness called was investigator Nathan Delp. Delp arrived at the residence at 10:10 PM. He said Hellman told him the kids were playing matchbox cars in the bedroom.

After Hellman heard the thump and found Meek, he carried him from the bedroom to the living room. Hellman also told Delp that he called his girlfriend, and Meek’s mother, Kayla Thomas, before calling 911. Investigators verified that statement through phone records. Those phone records also proved that Hellman called Thomas at 9:05, which is 8 minutes before the 911 call was placed.

An assistant commonwealth attorney also asked Delp about the timeline of events last night. It is as follows:

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.: McKenzie Hellman drops Kayla Thomas off at her place of work, the Deli Mart, on Roanoke St, in Christiansburg. Hellman is in custody of Meek.

After 2 p.m.: Hellman picks up his son, Easton, from his mother, Cheyenne Hellman

8:35 p.m.: Texts are exchanged between Thomas and Hellman. Thomas asks how Hellman is and Hellman tells Thomas that he fell asleep. Thomas also asks Hellman why Steven is the way he is and says “I know it’s not all my fault.” Meek responds to this text with “You need to stop worrying about his stupid a**.”

Detective John Gunter was the next witness the commonwealth called to the stand. Gunter interviewed Hellman on Jan. 13, 2019, the same day Meek died from his injuries.

During that interview, Hellman tells Gunter he heard arguing between his son, Easton, and Meek, and had to physically separate the boys. Hellman admitted to hitting Meek hard, in the head, and said Meek may have hit his head on the dresser in the room.

Hellman also told Gunter that when he left the boys’ bedroom, he heard Meeks sniffling.

Delp was then recalled to the stand to answer questions about a search warrant, specifically one taken out for Hellman’s cell phone.

During a search on Hellman’s phone, a photo was found of a sexual act being performed on an infant. Prosecutors introduce that photo as evidence. When that photo was found, Hellman was arrested on a child neglect charge.

When Hellman is questioned about the photo, Hellman tells Delp that he did not take the photo and that it was sent to him. Hellman confirms that the subject in the photo is Steven Meek II.

In that same interview between Hellman and Delp, Hellman tells the detective that he wanted to “explore the extent of his sexual needs.” He asked Kayla to take the photo and said that it was Kayla’s hand holding an object in the photo.

Hellman also tells Delp the request for the photo took place through a private Facebook message conversation.

While Delp was on the stand, prosecutors also asked him about a screenshot found on Kayla Thomas’ phone. Thomas, who also faces a handful of felony charges related to the alleged abuse and ultimate death of her son, also had her phone searched.

The screenshot was of messages Hellman sent to Thomas in which he asked for different videos of specific sexual acts between Meek and Thomas.

After the commonwealth had finished questioning Delp, Hellman’s attorney, Fred Kellerman, asked how many people Delp had interviewed throughout the investigation. Delp listed nearly 20 names.

The last person to testify was assistant chief medical examiner, Dr. Amy Tharp.

Tharp talked in detail about the injuries Meek had when his body was examined. They include:

22 blunt injuries to Meek’s head

13 additional injuries under his scalp

4 injuries inside his mouth

3 bruises inside his gum line and

10 injuries to his torso.

Tharp also talked about Meeks’s retinol hemorrhages in both eyes, the bleeding around his brain and how unusual it is to see bruising in multiple areas inside his mouth.

When Tharp was asked if the injuries Meek sustained could have been from falling off a bed, which was just 13 inches off the ground, Tharp responded with, “if that kind of height could kill a child, none of us would have survived childhood."

Hellman has not been scheduled for trial yet. A grand jury for Montgomery County will meet January 28, 2020.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.