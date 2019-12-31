Roanoke man arrested for soliciting sex with a minor

Christiansburg Police used an undercover operation to arrest a man who thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl for sexual purposes.

Jason Robert Francisco, 40, of Roanoke, is accused of having internet chat conversations with an investigator who he believed was a teenaged girl who wanted to meet for sex.

According to the Christiansburg Police Department, the suspect was identified with a subsequent investigation and arrested when he arrived at the spot he thought he would be getting together with the 13-year-old girl.

Francisco is charged with two counts of using the internet to solicit sex with a minor. He is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.