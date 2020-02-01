Christiansburg phases out recycling drop-off sites

Changes are coming to the Christiansburg recycling program the first of February.

The Cambria drop-off site is the first of several locations to be phased out over the coming months after the town council voted earlier this month to stick with the curbside pickup.

“That’s what we’ve seen lately, a lot of the trash,” said Vice-Mayor Merissa Sachs.

Sachs said several people in the town had alerted her that people were dumping at these drop-off sites. She said she even found things like a mattress and trash beside the bins.

“It is frustrating, but to some degree it’s expected, not everyone follows the rules,” Sachs said. “Sadly, it only takes a few to ruin it for everybody for lack of better words.”

Sachs helped to put signage up warning folks of hefty fines for dumping trash, but that didn’t stop habitual offenders.

In July of 2018, the town started its curbside recycling program. In one year’s time, garbage decreased by 300 tons and recycling nearly doubled.

Director of Public Works Jim Lancianese said they left these drop-off sites open as a free option to the public after curbside pickup was implemented to evaluate the program.

“Our contamination rates have gotten higher and higher with the sites, and also some of the public are using them to dump trash and furniture,” Lancianese said. “A lot of times there will be three or four things in a load or a whole bag of garbage. Once you dump it and they see that at the site where it’s non-recyclable, that load gets shifted to the municipal waste side of the facility.”

This is something that costs the town and taxpayers $20 per ton.

“It’s a change that should help all of the citizens because they’re not going to be paying or subsidizing the fees to take these to the trash,” Sachs said.

On the first of February, commercial curbside recycling will be available for businesses. All commercial cart customers with garbage collection from the town will be automatically enrolled in curbside recycling. The monthly fee will go from $17 to $22 per set of garbage or recycling carts.

You can still recycle for free at any of the Montgomery County drop-off sites. Lancianese said those have been better maintained because they are manned to reduce trash contamination.

Lancianese said the Christiansburg sites with the highest contamination rates are being phased out first.

For more information on the Christiansburg recycling program and alternative drop sites, follow this link: https://www.christiansburg.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1879.

