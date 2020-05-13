Christiansburg seniors reunite with elementary classmates

Graduating seniors in Christiansburg got a chance to catch up with some of their oldest classmates one last time.

The former Falling Branch Elementary class reunited and posed for some solo and group senior pictures Tuesday night.

In past years, they would parade through the school for their younger peers, but the principal still wanted them to have a special moment to come together again.

“When school is in session and they come back and they are really great role models for our kids in ways that sometimes the adults just aren’t because they’re more at their level and they’re just cooler sometimes than we are for them,” Principal Julie Vanidestine said.

Vanidestine said this class is also special to her because they were kindergarteners when she started her role.

“We want them to know how special they were here, and we take seriously that we were your start in school and we gave you a lot of gifts of reading and math,” Vanidestine said. “We’re just really proud of them.”

