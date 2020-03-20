Christiansburg to rearrange council chambers for next week's town council meeting

Christiansburg’s Town Hall will reopen to the public for the Town Council meeting scheduled Tuesday, March 24.

Town Hall will be accessible to the public for all public meetings, however, the Council Chambers will be rearranged to allow for social distancing.

The town is encouraging neighbors to stay at home and watch the meeting virtually instead of in person.

The meeting will be live streamed on the town’s Facebook pageand later posted onto the town’s Youtube channel, website and aired on Channel 190.

People who wish to send in public comments should email info@christiansburg.org prior to the meeting.

