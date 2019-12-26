Christmas at Carilion: Roanoke City Police Department and Blue Santa visit with patients

What's better than Santa visiting sick kids at the hospital? Blue Santa. He came to Carilion Thursday with members of the Roanoke City Police Department to spread some holiday cheer.

WDBJ7 Photo

Christopher Nichols never expected he would be in the hospital with a sick kid on Christmas. But that's where he ended up when his seven-year-old son Declan had to have emergency surgery Christmas Day after his appendix ruptured.

"It's been an interesting 24 hours," Nichols said.

While it's not the Nichols family's first wish to spend the week of Christmas in Carilion, they were pleasantly surprised when Santa walked through their door.

Blue Santa and the Roanoke City Police Department said hello to kids like Declan to make their holidays feel a little more joyful.

David Wilcox, a new recruit for Roanoke City Police, dressed up as Blue Santa.

"I really just want to bring joy to the kids, really to see them smile, you know give them some joy and pleasure, maybe they're going through some challenging times," Wilcox said.

And Wilcox says it's all about giving back to the community and showing these kids that they care.

"It speaks a lot for the city police department that they go above and beyond because they love their jobs so much; it really means a lot to the community," Nichols said.

Blue Santa even handed Declan a police token and a gift card for a special Christmas treat.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

