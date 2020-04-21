Christopher Cross says legs are temporarily paralyzed due to COVID-19

Pop star Christopher Cross says he can’t walk after a bout with coronavirus.

Christopher Cross performs at The Broward Center on February 25, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Source: mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX)

The Grammy Award-winning artist posted the news to social media in a letter to fans.

“Unfortunately as a consequence of COVID-19 other problems were caused. At present I am suffering from intense muscle weakness and a temporary paralysis of my legs — I am unable to walk. However, physicians have assured me that I will recover,” he said. “I have already begun physical therapy and am optimistic about improving.”

The 68-year-old artist is best known for his hits “Ride Like the Wind,” “Sailing” and “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” for which he won an Academy Award.

“I wanted to let you know my situation, and that I will get past this. I look forward to beginning my 40th Anniversary Tour soon and when I do, I hope to see you all,” Cross said.