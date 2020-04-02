Church construction complete, but congregation must wait

When Lead Pastor Troy Keaton gave us a tour of the construction site last June, EastLake Community Church was hoping to open the doors by Easter.

And the work was on track for a big celebration this weekend.

"It was going to be a beautiful and glorious grand opening," Keaton told WDBJ7, "but God had other plans."

Photos show the results from two and a half years of planning and construction.

The 56,000 square foot building is ready to welcome the congregation, but that will have to wait until the health emergency is over.

And Keaton says that's okay.

"We've always said the church is not about the building. It's not about the building," Keaton said. "And we get to see how much we believe that."

If there was a moment of disappointment, Keaton says it was quickly put aside.

The church has been asking how it can help, consulting with the county, providing meals to the community, allowing other churches and organizations to use its video production capability.

Keaton and a small team have been broadcasting a daily 30-minute program called EastLake Live.

And they will stream Sunday services as well, even if their auditorium won't be close to capacity.

"It's really not about getting everybody here," Keaton said. "This Sunday is our grand opening. And it may be grander than if we all showed up here, because there's going to be thousands of people all around the Roanoke Valley and the lake area that are caring and loving and praying for one another, and really that's what it's all about."

