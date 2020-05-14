Churches take cautious approach as state prepares to ease restrictions

As Virginia prepares to ease some restrictions on churches and other places of worship, state leaders are encouraging congregations to remain cautious.

And church leaders we interviewed on Thursday told us they're planning a gradual return to their traditional services.

It's been a while since members of St. Andrew's Catholic Church have come together under one roof.

But with guidance from the diocese, and planning that's still under way, they hope to begin their return later this month.

"The church has been going about her mission through these weeks, but it's just been different," said Pastor Kevin Segerblom. "My goal for all of us is everyone maintains safety and health, but we're able to begin to worship together again."

State leaders continue to urge caution.

Delegate Sam Rasoul is amplifying the governor's call for congregations to refrain from singing, as they try to reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19.

"This can be a deadly way to spread the virus," Rasoul said Thursday morning. "And so with the CDC's report this week, we're trying to make sure that people and churchgoers know that they should leave singing outside of the program."

Pastor Tom McCracken has taken to the roof for drive-in services at CommUNITY Church of Salem. And that will continue for a couple of more weeks.

"And then on the last Sunday of the month, the 31st of May, we're going to have a service without the people who are uncomfortable, vulnerable and elderly," McCracken said, "and we're going to do a trial run to see how all of the precautions we have implemented flesh out practically."

McCracken said the church will produce videos to show members exactly how they are moving forward. And if all goes according to plan, he hopes to welcome more of the congregation back into the building in June.