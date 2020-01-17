Cinderella Project aims to make prom shopping affordable for all

The YMCA at Virginia Tech and the Blacksburg Junior Women's Club are working together for the Cinderella Project.

The goal is to make shopping for prom night more affordable for area high schoolers.

People can donate their gently used prom wear at the YMCA at Virginia Tech thrift store. Other drop-off locations include The Beauty Lab in Christiansburg and Blacksburg Boxing and Fitness.

"Not everybody can afford to go to the dress store or the tux rental, so we want to give that opportunity for everybody in the community to have that same experience, and to really make their prom something special," said Laureen Blakemore, director of community engagement at the YMCA at Virginia Tech.

Donations will be accepted for the next two weeks.

