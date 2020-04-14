Citizens scheduled to be able to track economic stimulus payment starting Wednesday

American citizens are set to get their economic stimulus checks this week, and the IRS is providing an update to their website to help people track their delivery.

The IRS will not be contacting anyone to collect personal or bank account details. Citizens are scheduled to be able to track the status of their funds using the specialized IRS page after this update to the site Wednesday.

Scams can come in many forms, including calls, texts, emails and official-looking postcards or printouts. Checks that show an overpayment are also scams. Under law, people who earn up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and have a Social Security NUmber will receive $1,200.

Married couples are due $2,400 if they file joint returns and their adjusted gross income is less than $150,000.

Parents of children who qualify will receive $500 per recipient.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.