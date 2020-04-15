Lynchburg Council votes to reject Gov. Northam's election move

Lynchburg officials voted Tuesday night to reject Governor Ralph Northam’s proposal to move local elections.

Some city leaders hope state legislatures will hear their message.

Last week, Governor Northam proposed an amendment to move all local May elections to November’s Presidential election.

Lynchburg City Council voted 4 to 3 Tuesday in a bipartisan effort to reject the Governor’s proposal. Many council members said the importance of local elections gets lost in national politics. “Once we go down that road it’s going to be hard to go back," said MaryJane Dolan, Vice Mayor and Ward I council member.

“There’s already been thousands of ballots in Lynchburg that have already been requested, lots of ballots have already been cast," added War D III council member Jeff Helgeson.

2,022 absentee ballots been mailed to city residents, 104 have taken part in in-person absentee voting and 638 votes have been cast so far in the Hill City.

That number of absentee voting far surpasses the last Ward City Council election in 2016 where 121 absentee ballots were cast.

But not all are on board. “I do understand city council’s concern," said Patricia Bower, chair of Lynchburg's Electoral Board.

Bower agrees with the Governor that safety is top priority. “Most important thing to us is the safety of our election, our poll workers, as well as the safety of the voters," she said.

If local elections are not moved, leaders say there are plans in place to provide plastic shields and PPE for poll workers.

Many council members advocate mail-in votes. “I really don’t think people should go to the polls in May," said Dolan. “I think voting by mail is really acceptable.”

“We obviously want to keep our people safe and those are procedures that are taking place," added Helgeson.

As far as any legal weight, Lynchburg's vote won’t impact what General Assembly members decide.

They will vote on the proposal next week.

As of Wednesday, Lynchburg's council elections are scheduled for May 5.

