City looks at best ways to attract people to community

The City of Radford is looking at best ways to attract folks to the community. That’s why at Monday’s economic development meeting, they talked best strategies to help put the city’s best foot forward.

“Things are looking up for Radford and it’s an exciting time for us,” said economic developer Kim Repass.

Every time you drive into the city, officials said they want to leave you with a lasting, positive impression.

“We want to make sure Radford is a place that people want to go to and people want to be,” Repass said.

According to Repass, momentum from the recent rebrand and fixing up storefronts through the POP! program are only the beginning.

Early results from the NRV housing study show that the city is middle of the road for the NRV when it comes to prices. People who move are more likely to by second and third homes.

“The odds of them going elsewhere are very slim, so it’s very important that we try to retain those first time homebuyers here in the city of Radford,” Repass said. ”They’re engrained into the community and they want to stay here, so I think it’s very important that we make those first time homebuyers come here to the city.”

The city is also looking at ways to be a hub for IT once those jobs expand outside of Blacksburg. They’re looking for your help on how to best attract companies to the community.

Repass said the best way to provide feedback is to send her an email at Kim.Repass@radfordva.gov.

