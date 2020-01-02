City of Buena Vista looking to replace city manager

The City of Buena Vista is looking for a new city manager.

In an organizatonal meeting Thursday, the City Council decided the city needs new leadership, meaning Jay Scudder is stepping down as city manager, but "has graciously agreed to remain on as interim City Manager and help in this process," according to a release from the city.

Scudder had been city manager since December 27, 2011, making him one of the longest serving city managers in the city's history. According to the release, "He has led the City diligently and with professionalism through many difficult issues and the City has continued to grow throughout his time as City Manager."

The City, County says the city, especially downtown, is going through "exciting revitalization and changes," making the decision that a new perspective would enhance the process.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.