City of Lynchburg to begin enforcing curfew Tuesday night, asks citizens to follow voluntary measures Monday

Lynchburg Police will begin enforcing a curfew from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Tuesday. City Manager Bonnie Svrcek called for people to observe a voluntary curfew Monday night under the same hours.

This move was made in response to destructive demonstrations Sunday.

This curfew will last until further notice, according to the City.

"Under the curfew, people should not be present on any street, road and park with the following exceptions:

• Persons traveling to and from home, work, or places of worship

• Hospital personnel

• Members of the press

• State and City of Lynchburg employees and volunteers

• Military personnel including, but not limited to, National Guard troops

• Employees of public utility companies

• Private emergency medical transport workers

• Persons seeking emergency services

• Homeless persons

A violation of the ordinance shall be punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor."

Copyright 2020 WBDJ7. All rights reserved.