City of Martinsville cancels non-essential events for 31 days

The City of Martinsville is canceling all non-essential events for the next 31 days to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The cancellations will include the following:



The Northside Neighborhood Meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23

Martinsville Fire-EMS tours, events and public visits

Martinsville Police tours, events and Neighborhood Watch meetings

The city’s parks will stay open; however, all parks and recreation events and rentals will be canceled.

The city will not be issuing any new special event permits within the next 30 days as well.

There are currently no known cases of COVID-19 in the Martinsville-Henry County area, and the city hopes these measure will decrease the further spreading of the virus, according to a press release.

All essential city services including Police, Fire-EMS, utility, and the City Hall will stay open and the regularly scheduled city council meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 24.

The city is asking neighbors to tune into that meeting remotely through MGTV-22, news media, or YouTube.

Neighbors should also use online resources for payments, permit applications and other services if possible to limit physical contact whenever possible.

The city is working closely with neighboring jursidictions, the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia Deparment of Emergency Management and other local and health officials to offer the most up-to-date and accurate information.

You can find more information about the coronavirus on the city’s webpage.

