City of Roanoke begins temporary furloughs for some part-time positions

Some part-time Roanoke city employees are being temporarily furloughed.

According to the city, that's because the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to several closures and shutdowns, has affected city government operations and its financial outlook. 39 employees are being furloughed until further notice.

City officials say they will communicate with affected employees as the financial outlook for the coming fiscal year becomes more clear.

"It is unfortunate that the situation has come to this, but with the pandemic forcing closure of our facilities and cancellation of all community programming, the furloughs became necessary," said City Manager Bob Cowell.

