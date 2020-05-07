City of Roanoke launches "COVID-19 Relief Fund" for small businesses

The City of Roanoke along with other organizations have come up with a new program to help small businesses.

Roanoke City is calling it the 'COVID-19 Relief Fund' and it's intended to help small businesses recover as quickly as possible.

Marc Nelson with the city's Economic Development Authority said each business that applies can get up to $3,000.

"They're the ones most vulnerable right now during the pandemic."

Through collaboration with the City of Roanoke, the Economic Development Authority, Total Action for Progress and Business Seed Capital, there is a total of $75,000 that will go straight the the city's small businesses.

"The city approached the EDA with $25,000 to start a loan program, from there the EDA matched that money and went to TAP seeking another $25,000 and that's where the $75,000 came from," said Nelson.

The maximum amount each business can receive is $3,000. That total can go toward utilities, rent, or whatever their needs are. However, there are some requirements to be considered for the funds.

"You have to be a small business that's been operating for 2 years, that you have less than 25 employees and that you're able to show your expenses and your taxes from the last 2 years," said Nelson.

Small businesses can apply here.

