Public comment requested for new Roanoke transit transfer station design

A new transit transfer center for Valley Metro is on the way in the city of Roanoke.

The city's Capital Improvement Program includes funding for the construction of a new center.

The current center, on Campbell Court, is outdated based on current operations, according to the city, and is nearing the end of its useful life. The city has bought property at 301 Salem Avenue for a new facilty.

The construction will make the Campbell Court site available for redevelopment by Hist:Re Partners, LLC, for a mixed-use building including retail, office, and residential use, and redevelopment of property located at 1 Jefferson Street for use as a passenger rail station for Amtrak.

Spectrum Design, PC will provide architectural and engineering services for the project. Spectrum has been working on conceptual design elements for the new transit center. Click here for renderings.

Community engagement regarding this concept and further detailed design elements is targeted for June. In the meantime, the public is invited to provide comments on the illustrations by sending an email to communityengagement@roanokeva.gov with the subject line: ROANOKE TRANSIT TRANSFER STATION.

According to the city, the project will require Section 106 Historic Review by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment review, and approval by the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Funding in the Capital Improvement Program for the project totals $9.8 million. Valley Metro received a $600,000 grant for architecture and engineering, and will seek additional grant funding to reduce the amount of local funding needed to finish the project.

