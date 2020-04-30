City of Roanoke municipal facilities remain closed until June

Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell announced the closure of municipal facilities would extend until June 10, in accordance with Governor Northam's stay at home order.

The city will enforce this revised extension unless the governor makes changes to the executive order.

In response to Governor Northam's declaration of a state of emergency in executive order 55 on March 12, the City of Roanoke and neighboring localities took the precautionary measure of declaring a local emergency on March 16.

City administration says it will continue to develop plans for the safe, phased reopening of municipal facilities once the order is lifted, to ensure as smooth a transition as possible for City services and the community.

The city is providing modified services, in an effort to protect the health and safety of both staff and citizens. Click here to learn more.

