Greenways to reopen as part of City of Roanoke economic recovery

The City of Roanoke has released a framework for plans to move from responding to COVID-19 to supporting the community’s economic recovery, as well as ensuring the city can bounce back from similar threats in the future.

The plan is called "Roanoke Star City Strong: Response-Recovery-Resiliency." Click here to see the framework.

The city plans to kick off its recovery plan concurrent with the Governor’s guidance and Executive Orders, with business restrictions easing as of May 15, as of now.

Greenway reopenings would be part of the rollout, with Lick Run, Tinker Creek and Garden City opening first. Roanoke River Greenway would reopen May 19.

Parking areas for the trails, however, will be closed for the time being, and Wylie Drive will be shut down to give people more space to spread out while outside.

The city says recovery will take place in phases and include the limited reopening of municipal facilities to the general public. The city has established four staff working groups and will establish a Community Task Force on Recovery and a Recovery Fund dedicating at least $1 million toward the reopenings.

The Mayor and Council members will also have online conversations with community members about the challenges with recovery and how the city may be able to help address those challenges and support them.

A summary of those conversations will be presented at an upcoming Council meeting.

The city is also working with the Roanoke Regional Partnership in forming an Economic Advisory Panel consisting of representatives from sectors of the local economy. The panel is designed to assist the Partnership and the city in understanding how the local economy is performing during recovery, where support may be needed and how economic trends may impact the city’s budget and its ability to deliver essential services.

“Since March, the residents of Roanoke have endured unprecedented hardships and inconveniences, many have become ill and, sadly, some have perished due to the coronavirus,” says Roanoke Mayor Sherman P. Lea. “Through these challenging times residents, business owners, health care workers, and public employees have demonstrated a grit and commitment to persevere. It is this determination that will carry us through this recovery and ensure that Roanoke remains the shining star of Southwest Virginia.”

City Manager Bob Cowell said, “This organization has been through times like none we’ve ever seen, and I couldn’t be prouder of how each and every employee has risen to the challenge. The support that the 1,700 employees of the City and I have received from the Mayor, Council, and the community has been greatly appreciated. Even though we must remain vigilant in our response to the virus that very much remains in our community, we look forward to supporting recovery efforts in the City and taking the actions necessary to make us even stronger as we go forward.”

