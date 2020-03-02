City of Roanoke prepares for coronavirus threat

Roanoke city leaders says they are working with public health officials and making plans to deal with the threat from the novel coronavirus.

During Monday's city council meeting, Mayor Sherman Lea stressed there are no confirmed cases in Virginia and told WDBJ7 it is important to plan now if a regional response is eventually needed.

"And I would hope that we would take this challenge on the same way we took on flooding," Lea said, "and talk about what we can do and deal with the certain situations that may come up. And I am confident that we will."

Lea said it's important for people to know what's going on, and he said the city is committed to arming residents with up-to-date information.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.