City of Roanoke responds to Saturday protests

The City of Roanoke released a statement Saturday in response to the demonstrations held in various areas of the jurisdiction.

City Manager Bob Cowell offered his support of law-abiding protesters, saying, "I commend those that peacefully gathered today to exercise their right to assemble and vocalize their understandable anger with the events that occurred in Minneapolis. I also thank the Roanoke Police Department - VA for their work to ensure the safety of those assembled."

Cowell said the City will remain behind those who exercise their rights lawfully.

The full statement can be found on the City of Roanoke's Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.