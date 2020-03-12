City of Roanoke urges coronavirus education, cancels some events

The City of Roanoke is urging residents and visitors to educate themselves regarding coronavirus COVID-19, asking people to use an overabundance of caution

The city reports working closely with neighboring jurisdictions, plus the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local partners and local health officials, and has established a local website at roanokeva.gov/coronavirus with links to updated information regarding the virus.

The city says although the number of cases of coronavirus in Virginia has risen, none has been confirmed in the Roanoke area, giving the city time to plan and mitigate to decrease the chances of further spreading the virus.

The City of Roanoke has canceled what it says are non-essential events for the next 30 days, including:

• Library Events and Library Community Room Events (Libraries will remain open at this time)

• Parks and Recreation Events and Rentals (Preston Park and Eureka Recreation Centers will remain open at this time; the Fishburn Mansion will cancel all events).

• Roanoke Fire-EMS tours/events/public visitors

• Roanoke Police tours/events

• Roanoke City Jail Visits (virtual visits are available)

No new assembly permits will be accepted for the next 30 days.

Residents are urged to utilize online resources for payments and permits.

Symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients include mild to severe respiratory illness, fever, cough, shortness of breath (symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.) If you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms or are having an emergency, call 9-1-1 and answer all questions as prompted.

TIPS:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw tissue in the trash.