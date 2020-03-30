City of Salem employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee in the Street & General Maintenance Department for the City of Salem has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the city's manager Monday.

The patient is being treated at LewisGale Medical Center. "Very few" employees were affected by the potential spread of the virus, due to social distancing procedures already being followed. These employees are self-quarantined.

The Virginia Department of Health does not believe any other employees are at risk.

