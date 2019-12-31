City of Salem reaches agreement with developer to take back land adjacent to Civic Center

The City of Salem has reached an agreement to take back land it said developers would not give back despite a contractual agreement.

As we first reported in late August, the transfer of the land was made more complex because there was a lien on the property.

But according to a representative with the City of Salem, all parties reached an agreement Monday and the deed was recorded.

“We are all disappointed that this project did not work out,” Jay Taliaferro, Salem City Manager, said in a statement Monday. “However, we are relieved to close this chapter and reacquire an important piece of city property. We appreciate Mr. Guynn’s efforts to reach this resolution before the end of the year.”

He referred to Jim Guynn, a local attorney the City hired in late August to represent the city in negotiations. He told WDBJ7 Tuesday, the lien was satisfied. He said the cost to litigate would have been similar to if not more than the settlement deal because of the unusual nature of the case.

"You had to look at what would be the cost if you had to appeal and the cost of litigating any novel issue are generally higher than if there's precedent out there that the judge can easily rely on," he said.

A City of Salem spokesperson said Tuesday the $37,500 will come out of the City's budgetary contingency account, all of which is taxpayer money.

In a statement to WDBJ7, Dan Friesland, a partner of Spartan Development, LLC wrote, "Our team worked in good faith based upon the representations of the City Council that the property was in an opportunity zone. It was not. We explained that the project needs Opportunity Zone [benefits] to be successful. The City Council stated that they would make the property part of an Opportunity Zone. They did not. Our team spent time and money based upon the misrepresentations of the City Council. We are seeking to be compensated for our time and efforts."

As for the future of the property, a city spokesperson said the city does not yet have a plan in place to remarket or develop the property.

