Cleanup begins in Richlands following dangerous floods

The Town of Richlands in Tazewell County was one of the hardest hit across our viewing area. After being submerged in water Thursday, they are now starting to dry out.

WDBJ7 photo

This comes after about 200 people were rescued from their homes on Thursday.

As of Friday evening, the only intersection that remains closed is that of Allegheny and Third Streets, as most of the flood waters have receded.

Around Richlands, signs are posted all over on businesses asking to “Pray for Richlands.” It’s something everyone in town is asking for after having one of the largest floods they’ve seen in over 40 years. Now, for the first time, they’re getting a look at what’s left.

“It was a bad day for folks yesterday,” said Aaron McGlothlin. “Some people didn’t even know that it had flooded. They were asleep at home and needed a way out so they had to be rescued.”

McGlothlin was out all afternoon on Thursday on a kayak helping to warn folks of the rising waters and to assist them in getting to safety.

“I kayaked the street behind us,” he said. “The water was up, oh I don’t know, three or four feet in places.”

On Friday, he was doing much more of the same. His Jeep was piled high with cleaning supplies and a hundred cheeseburgers from McDonald’s to pass out to those in need.

“We’re just out trying to help folks get stuff cleaned up,” McGlothlin said. “Not everybody has an ability to get this done so we thought we’d help them out.”

Joe Rock finally got a chance to see what was left of his home on Friday.

“It’s a disaster,” he said walking WDBJ7 through his mud strewn, water-logged living room.

“The water come up so quick I was more worried about getting my wife and my son and our animals out of the area,” Rock said. “After that, the water just come up so quick I had no time to really get anything up.”

Water damage could be seen about three feet up from the ground in most rooms on the walls. Drawers in dressers and the bottom shelf of the refrigerator were completely filled with muddy water from the river.

“Disgusting,” Rock grunted as he opened the drawer in the fridge.

Rock said he is grateful for those who continue to help him and his neighbors.

“I appreciate it and I’m willing to go help others before I do mine because I got other people coming to help me as well,” he said. “You know what I mean? One handshakes the other and that’s the way the world should be.”

He is hopeful to live in his home again soon, just like how the ducks have returned to the river in his backyard.

“This is my home I love the river,” he said. “We will rebuild, I don’t plan on ever leaving.”

The cleanup process has only begun. Early next week officials should have a better estimate of how much damage was done to this community. They will continue to work together to get everyone back on their feet.

In the meantime, anyone in need of donations or cleaning supplies should visit the Richlands Police Department at 200 Washington Square. Officials told WDBJ7 that donations continue to pour in there.

The Richlands Fire Department showed WDBJ7 a map of the flood damage that was assessed on Friday. It identified eight separate regions along the Clinch River across Tazewell County. They said the last time they saw flood damage this extensive was in 1977.

Continue to stay with WDBJ7 as we learn more on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.