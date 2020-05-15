Clifton Forge death investigation indicates suspect tried to remove blood from scene

A search warrant issued in a Clifton Forge murder investigation indicates the man in custody had tried to clean blood from the scene.

William Wright was found dead in a home on Jefferson Avenue April 27. Kenneth Staples was named a person of interest, then arrested in Georgia the next day for second-degree murder.

According to the warrant, Wright's body was found under a blanket with blood spattering around the body and in multiple rooms. Cleaning materials were found, showing "signs of an attempt to remove blood/ evidence from the scene," giving probable cause of homicide.

The warrant also says a blood-spattered pair of tennis shoes was found in the home, and they matched shoes worn by Staples days before the offense.

Evidence indicates the cause of death was head trauma.

